Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 834 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 834 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $23,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,136.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

RYTM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 285,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,927. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Stories

