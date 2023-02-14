Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

