Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 339,599 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,599 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 3,943,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,242,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

