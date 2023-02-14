Intech Investment Management LLC Has $43.79 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 319,330 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Northern Trust worth $43,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $127.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

