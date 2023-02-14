Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,078 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $65,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.89. 215,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,855. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.