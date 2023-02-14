Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,898 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $148,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.43. 90,961,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,689,313. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $634.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

