Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 535,715 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,715 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $60,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1,105.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 260,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 238,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. 400,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,459. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

