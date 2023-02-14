Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 419,644 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,349 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 419,644 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Best Buy worth $45,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $162,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

