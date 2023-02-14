Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 71,123 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,123 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $97,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $186.30. 447,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,330. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.06. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

