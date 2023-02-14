Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 79,595 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,595 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $54,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $731.67. 88,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,967. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

