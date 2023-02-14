Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 136,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 121,564 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. 1,093,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

