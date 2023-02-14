International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

