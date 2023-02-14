International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Up 121.4% in January

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.