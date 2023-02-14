Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

