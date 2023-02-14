Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 28.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 190.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 126.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

