Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $51,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

