Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMN stock remained flat at $25.14 during trading on Tuesday. 3,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

