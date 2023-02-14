Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMN stock remained flat at $25.14 during trading on Tuesday. 3,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.50.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.