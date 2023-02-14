Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (AAPL, ABCT, AEM, AGI, AIF, ARX, AYA, BTO, CG, DND)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 14th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $168.20 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was given a C$70.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$22.50.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$6.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.50.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$27.50 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$6.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.10 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.35. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.05 to C$7.65. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a tender rating on the stock.

