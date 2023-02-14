Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (AAPL, ABCT, AEM, AGI, AIF, ARX, AYA, BTO, CG, DND)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 14th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $168.20 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was given a C$70.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$22.50.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$6.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.50.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$27.50 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$6.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.10 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.35. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.05 to C$7.65. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a tender rating on the stock.

