Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TE Connectivity (TEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) in the last few weeks:
- 2/9/2023 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 2/1/2023 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/26/2023 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $143.00.
- 1/16/2023 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/21/2022 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/20/2022 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $150.17.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
