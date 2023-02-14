Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,569,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 1,337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 871.8 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

IVSBF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

