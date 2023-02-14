IOTA Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $627.68 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

