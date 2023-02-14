IOTA Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $627.68 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015536 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
