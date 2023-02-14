IPVERSE Price Down 0% This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $309,563.74 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00433986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.68 or 0.28748035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

