iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

iRobot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 518,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,769. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.13. iRobot has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

Get iRobot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iRobot by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $294,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.