iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after buying an additional 871,057 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 637,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.