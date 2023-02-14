iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $72,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. King Wealth lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

