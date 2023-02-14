iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.36 and last traded at C$17.35. 1,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.26.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.85.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th.

