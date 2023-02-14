iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. 6,736,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38.

