iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. 105,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,921. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

