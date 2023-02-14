iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,664 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,675. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

