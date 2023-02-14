iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

