iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

