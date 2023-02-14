iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

