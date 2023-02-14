iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 9,755,992 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96.

