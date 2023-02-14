iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $697,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.61 and a 200-day moving average of $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.