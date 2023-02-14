iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,210. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.61 and a 200-day moving average of $394.80.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

