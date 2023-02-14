iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

