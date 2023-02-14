iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.45 and last traded at C$17.55. 329,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 597,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.60.
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.34.
