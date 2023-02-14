iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. 404,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $109.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

