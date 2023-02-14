iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 9.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $38,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

