ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ITT in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

NYSE ITT opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $94.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 141,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ITT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

