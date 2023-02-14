J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 2.5% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 49,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 54,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.
J.Jill Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $289.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 203.92%. Equities research analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $230,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
