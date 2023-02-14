JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JanOne Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 27,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. JanOne has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 150.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

JanOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JanOne Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

