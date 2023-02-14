Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.32 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $54,846.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01007279 USD and is up 12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,721.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.