JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,053 shares during the period. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in JOYY by 49.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 327,246 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Trading Down 2.7 %

YY stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. JOYY has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.52.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading

