JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,547,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,745 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

