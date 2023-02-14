Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 570.9 days.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

JFHHF stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFHHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

