JUST Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $231.98 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00426215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,172.61 or 0.28233244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

