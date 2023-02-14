Kaleyra (KLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Kaleyra Price Performance

Kaleyra stock remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,012. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 466.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Further Reading

