Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Stephen K. Brannan Sells 5,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $5.37 on Monday, hitting $191.79. 305,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,116. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

About Karuna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. CWM LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

