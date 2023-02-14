KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

KBR stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

